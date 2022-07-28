KJ Apa's New Look Will Have You Doing a Double Take

"It was definitely really weird to see," he told Teen Vogue in 2017 about seeing himself for the first time. "But now I can't really remember what it was like before. I heard that only 2 percent of the population of the world has red hair so I'm feeling pretty good right now."



However, we're willing to bet he's feeling as good with his reset. But KJ isn't the only one feeling inspired by change.

Read on to see more unbelievable hair transformations from other stars: