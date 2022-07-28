KJ Apa's New Look Will Have You Doing a Double Take

You know what they say: Hair today, gone tomorrow.
KJ Apa—who has spent much of the last five years sporting red hair courtesy of his Riverdale character, Archie Andrews—recently debuted a brand-new look. The 25-year-old shared a pic of himself rocking a buzz cut in his natural dark brown hair color to Instagram July 28, captioning his photo, "Reset. One Fast Move."
And it's clear that his transformative move has left quite the impression on his fans. "Omg, love this look on you, so STUNNING," one user wrote. Another added, "So weird seeing you without your red hair." But perhaps a third user summed up most fans' reactions the best when they simply wrote, "WHAT."
To be fair, KJ has shared in the past that he's a natural brunette—and has even rocked his real hair color in films like I Still Believe and The Hate U Give. But while KJ is most famous with Archie's red locks, there was a time when he was nervous at having to dye his hair for the CW role.
"It was definitely really weird to see," he told Teen Vogue in 2017 about seeing himself for the first time. "But now I can't really remember what it was like before. I heard that only 2 percent of the population of the world has red hair so I'm feeling pretty good right now."
However, we're willing to bet he's feeling as good with his reset. But KJ isn't the only one feeling inspired by change.
