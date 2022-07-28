Why Sydney Sweeney Doesn't Think She Can Take a 6 Month Break From Acting

Watch : Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Turns out even some of Hollywood's biggest actors are facing financial insecurity in the year 2022.

It sounds fake, but according to Sydney Sweeney, being a star of some of the most popular series doesn't pay as much as one would expect. "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

The actress, who is nominated for two Emmys for her work in Euphoria and The White Lotus, noted that success comes at a literal cost. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager," she explained. "I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."

This wasn't the case in the past, but Sydney said, "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals."