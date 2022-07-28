Former NBA Player Adreian Payne's Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly three months after former NBA player Adreian Payne was fatally shot in Florida, his cause of death has been revealed.

Watch: Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Dead at 31 After Shooting

New details have emerged about the shooting death of Adreian Payne.

According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News July 28, the former NBA star's manner of death was formally ruled a homicide, listing his cause of death "gunshot wound of the arm and chest."

The report comes nearly three months after the basketball player's death on May 9. Payne, 31, was shot and killed in Orange County, Fla. At the time, the Orange County Sheriff's Office told E! News, "A male in his 30s who had been shot, later identified as Adreian Payne, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead." 

Authorities added that the shooter "stayed at the scene and was transported to OCSO headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives." Lawrence Dority, who authorities identified as the shooter, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and taken to the Orange County Jail. 

Dority was subsequently charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, according to a booking sheet obtained by E! News. 

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Payne was a standout player for Michigan State from 2010-2014. He was drafted to the NBA by the Atlanta Hawks in 2014 and was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves the following year. After being waived by the Orlando Magic in 2018, Payne spent time playing overseas in Turkey, France, Greece, Lithuania, and China.

After news of Payne's death surfaced, coaches and players mourned his passing on social media, including University of Rhode Island coach Arch Miller, who tweeted, "Sad to hear the passing of Adreian Payne this morning. Started watching him while he was in 10th grade, remember his grandmother on his visit. Loved seeing him develop at Michigan St. and become an NBA player."

