Relive the Most Iconic Real Housewives Feuds of All Time

Kyle Richards vs. Lisa Vanderpump

Despite making it through several rough patches, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's friendship took a turn for the worse after "Puppygate" on season nine of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The drama started after Dorit Kemsley discovered the new home she found for her dog—which she adopted from Lisa's Vanderpump Dogs—was actually a kill shelter.

After accusing Lisa of leaking the story to the press, Kyle confronted her about it and the two erupted into one of their biggest fights ever. Lisa's husband Ken Todd kicked Kyle out, and the two have been on bad terms since.