Relive the Most Iconic Real Housewives Feuds of All Time

Before Bravo stars Dolores Catania, Caroline Manzo and Cynthia Bailey battle it out on E!'s Celebrity Beef, revisit the most memorable feuds from the Real Housewives franchise.



It wouldn't be the Real Housewives without some chaotic feuds.

Many reality stars have fought across the Bravo franchise's many shows for one reason or another, from Bethenny Frankel to Lisa Vanderpump, Teresa Giudice and more. Bravoholics can soon see Housewives Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo settle their mysterious feud on the new competition series Celebrity Beef, which premieres August 2 on E!.

Hosted by Joel McHale, celebs—including Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins and Nick Viall; Total Bellas' Nikki and Brie Bella; and E!'s Justin Sylvester and Loni Love—will battle it out in a cook-off to win $10,000 for the charity of their choice and take home the Celebrity Beef trophy.

Also competing this season is The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, who will face off against her Celebrity Big Brother opponent Todd Bridges.

Before Bravo fans catch Dolores, Caroline and Cynthia squash their beef on the cooking competition show, we're revisiting some of the most iconic Real Housewives feuds of all time.



See which frenemies made our list below.

Celebrity Beef premieres Tuesday, August 2, at 10 p.m. on E!.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kyle Richards vs. Lisa Vanderpump

Despite making it through several rough patches, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's friendship took a turn for the worse after "Puppygate" on season nine of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The drama started after Dorit Kemsley discovered the new home she found for her dog—which she adopted from Lisa's Vanderpump Dogs—was actually a kill shelter.

After accusing Lisa of leaking the story to the press, Kyle confronted her about it and the two erupted into one of their biggest fights ever. Lisa's husband Ken Todd kicked Kyle out, and the two have been on bad terms since.

Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel vs. Jill Zarin

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin's friendship broke apart and was put back together all because of Jill's late husband Bobby Zarin. During season three of RHONY, Jill claimed that her friend wasn't supportive enough during Bobby's ongoing battle with cancer, while Bethenny believed her co-star was simply jealous of her business success with her lifestyle brand SkinnyGirl. Their fight ultimately led to a years-long feud between the two and one of the most heart-wrenching BFF breakups in Housewives history.

After Bobby's passing in 2018, the frenemies reconciled at his funeral during RHONY season nine. Showing more friendship progress, the pair each shared a selfie they took together on a shared flight on Instagram in June 2022.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Teresa Giudice vs. Caroline Manzo

Despite having no evidence, Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. Teresa Giudice has long accused former co-star Caroline Manzo of calling the IRS on her and ex-husband Joe Giudice, resulting in their respective prison sentences (15 and 41 months) for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Their relationship turned even more sour when Caroline became estranged from her sister and former RHONJ star Dina Manzo, who remained a best friend and ally to Teresa for years later (Dina and Caroline still don't speak to this day and have never revealed the cause of their falling out).

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kenya Moore vs. Porsha Williams

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams started on the wrong foot in season five, as the latter mistakenly referred to Kenya as Miss America rather than her actual title as a former Miss USA. The pair's petty drama eventually came to a head at the season six reunion, during which Kenya accused Porsha of cheating on her ex-husband Kordell Stewart. The women then burst into an intense fight, with Porsha yanking Kenya to the ground by her hair.

The two briefly reconciled during RHOA season 12 after each giving birth to their daughters. However, their old feelings reignited, as Porsha later called Kenya a "fake friend" during the season's reunion episode.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
NeNe Leakes vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann were close friends before starring on RHOA. But like many reality stars, their friendship took a turn for the worse on TV. During the show's first season, NeNe made it known that she wasn't a fan of Kim's relationship with her married boyfriend Lee "Big Poppa" Najjar. When discussing him during the season one reunion, NeNe infamously told her frenemy, "Close your legs to married men," and the two have remained on bad terms since.

Years later, things reunited when NeNe accused Kim and her daughter Brielle Bierman of being racist after Brielle shared a video of a roach inside NeNe's house, supposedly questioning the cleanliness of her home.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Kyle Richards vs. Kim Richards

Sisterly love aside, Kyle and Kim Richards' relationship took a turn for the worse during the season one finale of RHOBH. During their now-infamous limo fight, Kim confronted her sister after she and husband Mauricio Umansky purchased her share of their late mother's home, saying, "You stole my goddamn house." On top of that, Kyle outed her sister's struggles with alcohol during the altercation.

The fight didn't ruin their relationship, but the two still shared their fair share of fights over the years. Kim officially parted ways with the series after season seven, but later returned for some cameos during season 10.

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Teresa Giudice vs. Melissa Gorga

Every family has its fair share of arguments, but none quite like Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Since Melissa joined her sister-in-law on season three of RHONJ, the two have butted heads countless times over the years. From "Stripper-Gate" to petty arguments over to their husbands (Joe Giudice and Joe Gorga) fist-fighting at a christening, these two are always finding something to argue about.

Recently, Teresa made the decision not to include Melissa in her bridal party for her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas, a decision Melissa told her she wouldn't have made if their roles were reversed during the RHONJ season 12 reunion.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Denise Richards vs. Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville returned to RHOBH on season 10 to drop a bombshell that would become the main storyline all season. Brandi claimed she and Denise Richards once slept together while Denise was married to current husband Aaron Phypers (Denise has fervently denied the allegations). Denise's RHOBH co-stars spent the rest of the season picking sides and trying to figure out who was telling the truth. The drama and continuous accusations eventually caused Denise to exit the series after two season in 2020.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock
Phaedra Parks vs. Kandi Burruss

During season nine of RHOA, Porsha Williams revealed she heard a rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had allegedly been planning to drug and rape her to have a threesome. However, it was later revealed during the four-part reunion special that the rumors were planted in Porsha's ear by co-star Phaedra Parks.

The very serious and false accusations put the nail in the coffin for Phaedra's relationship with Kandi and her time on the Bravo series. The network announced the lawyer's departure from the franchise in May 2017.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Meredith Marks vs. Jen Shah

Meredith Marks and Jen Shah's beef all started when Meredith called out Jen's alleged social media bullying of her son, Brooks Marks. Things only got worse after Jen was arrested for her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme (she plead guilty in July 2022). While Meredith denied calling the feds on Jen on season two of RHOSLC, she did make some a shocking accusation that one of Jen's assistants took items from her store without paying. The two made up while filming season three, but fans have yet to see footage of why and how they got over their bad blood. 

Getty Images
Brandi Glanville vs. Lisa Vanderpump

Bravo worlds collided with this feud. Lisa Vanderpump got her co-star Brandi Glanville to sit down with Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay for a conversation on RHOBH season three, during which they discussed the SUR waitress' affair with Brandi's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The interaction backfired, as Brandi believed Lisa was taking sides with Scheana to help promote her new spin-off VPR.

After more drama on the group's Puerto Rico trip in season four—during which Brandi accused Lisa of bringing tabloid magazines that accused Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky of cheating—and several other fights over the years, Brandi left the series in 2015, with Lisa following suit in 2019.

AP Images
Brandi Glanville vs. Joanna Krupa

The Real Housewives of Miami's Joanna Krupa filed a defamation lawsuit against RHOBH's Brandi Glanville back in 2015. During an appearance on Access Hollywood the year prior, Brandi claimed that Joana had an alleged affair with Mohamed Hadid and stated that she had a smelly vagina.

The suit was settled in August 2017, and Brandi later issued an apology to Joana, saying in a statement to E! News, "I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa's reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life."

Bravo / Getty Images
Tamra Judge vs. Alexis Bellino

The only thing that really matters about the RHOC feud between Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino is when their beef came to a head at the season seven reunion with Tamra bestowing the name "Jesus Jugs" on her frenemy. Iconic.

Brian Stukes/Getty Images
Candiace Dillard-Bassett vs. Monique Samuels

In November 2019 while filming season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Monique Samuels got into a physical altercation that involved hair pulling, throwing of glasses and more. Candiace filed assault charges and Monique later did the same, but the co-stars eventually dropped their lawsuits. However, they were never able to make up and Monique left the Bravo series after the altercation (but not without dropping a song called "Drag Queens" aimed at her TV foe).

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Lisa Rinna vs. Kim Richards

Who could forget Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards' infamous Amsterdam dinner fight? On their Netherlands trip during RHOBH season five, Lisa apologized to Kim after questioning her sobriety by opening up about her family's struggles with addiction. Kim didn't accept Lisa's heartfelt words, rather she clapped back by saying Lisa didn't do enough to help her during her sobriety journey. Kim then set Lisa off by implying she knew a secret about her husband, Harry Hamlin, prompting Lisa to lunge at her co-star and throw her wine glass.

And then there was also "Bunny-Gate." During the season seven reunion, Kim returned a stuffed animal bunny Lisa had bought for her grandson, stating, "It didn't feel like it had good energy."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Teresa Giudice vs. Jackie Goldschneider

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 11 premiere started with a literal bang (and about a dozen "f--k yous"). Put succinctly, Teresa started a rumor that Jackie Goldschneider's husband Evan was cheating, Jackie confronted Teresa, a heated fight ensued and, in an attempt to make a point about baseless rumors, Jackie blurted out, "Well you know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties." The mere mention of Teresa's eldest daughter caused a nuclear explosion and a feud that would last most of the season. Both co-stars eventually agreed to move past the disagreement (and Jackie vowed to never use an analogy again with Tre).

John Tsiavis/Bravo
Garcelle Beauvais vs. Erika Jayne

Label this feud "Ongoing." Before season 12 of RHOBH even premiered, Erika Jayne sent the Internet ablaze when she posted a video of herself throwing Garcelle Beauvais' new memoir in the trash. Garcelle responded by posting a clip from the show where she says, "Erika, I don't have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own." Once the season premiered, fans were outraged after a drunk Erika told Garcelle's 14-year-old son, Jax, to "get the f--k out" of Garcelle's birthday party. Erika later apologized for cursing at Jax, but their feud is ongoing.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Dorinda Medley vs. Ramona Singer

Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer's beef all started with a simple misconception. During season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda got angry at Ramona for ditching her at the 2018 Angel Ball, stating that she purposefully sat somewhere else rather than the table they were supposed to be seated at together. Ramona was later caught in her lie, as flashbacks revealed she did switch her table.

Dorinda told US Weekly in March 2020 that she was not on good terms with her RHONY co-star but stated that whatever stuff they go through, they will "eventually always try to work it out."

Mathieu Young/Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Bethenny Frankel vs. Ramona Singer

Despite some quarrels in earlier seasons, Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer's friendship began its downfall upon Bethenny's return to RHONY in season seven. From Bethenny stating her co-star was rude to her staff to Ramona accusing Bethenny of sleeping her way to fame, the frenemies were always bickering about something.

Like Bethenny and Jill Zarin's feud, things with Ramona calmed down after the passing of Bobby Zarin in 2018, but they haven't kept in touch much since Bethenny's second departure from the show in 2019.

