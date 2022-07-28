Relive the Most Iconic Real Housewives Feuds of All Time

It wouldn't be the Real Housewives without some chaotic feuds.
Many reality stars have fought across the Bravo franchise's many shows for one reason or another, from Bethenny Frankel to Lisa Vanderpump, Teresa Giudice and more. Bravoholics can soon see Housewives Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo settle their mysterious feud on the new competition series Celebrity Beef, which premieres August 2 on E!.
Hosted by Joel McHale, celebs—including Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins and Nick Viall; Total Bellas' Nikki and Brie Bella; and E!'s Justin Sylvester and Loni Love—will battle it out in a cook-off to win $10,000 for the charity of their choice and take home the Celebrity Beef trophy.
Also competing this season is The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, who will face off against her Celebrity Big Brother opponent Todd Bridges.
Before Bravo fans catch Dolores, Caroline and Cynthia squash their beef on the cooking competition show, we're revisiting some of the most iconic Real Housewives feuds of all time.
See which frenemies made our list below.
Celebrity Beef premieres Tuesday, August 2, at 10 p.m. on E!.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)