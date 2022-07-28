Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter Ahead of Renaissance Release

Just one day before the highly anticipated release of her album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is celebrating the occasion with a special message dedicated to those closest to her, including her kids.

Beyoncé has a lot to celebrate—and it's clear that her family is at the top of that list.
 
Just one day before the July 29 release of her highly anticipated album, Renaissance, the Grammy winner celebrated the occasion by sharing a special message dedicated to her greatest inspirations: Her and Jay-Z's kids, Blue, 10, Rumi, 5, and Sir, 5. 

"This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic," she wrote on her website July 28 alongside a rare picture of her family. "A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world."

In her message, the 40-year-old noted that the album was also a "beautiful journey of exploration."

"I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration," she added. "And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

In the sweet selfie, the mom of three is seen snuggling beside her kids in bed, as they're all fast asleep.

Beyoncé also thanked her "Uncle Jonny," her godmother, who as she explained, "was the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that served as inspiration for this album."

And of course, the singer applauded her parents Tina Knowles and Matthew Knowles for their guidance along the way.

As for the Beyhive? Yes, fans were celebrated too. "I hope you find joy in this music," she added. "I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are."
 
Is it July 29 yet?

