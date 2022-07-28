Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Sneak Peek Teases the Secret at the Center of the Series

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is making it clear that karma is indeed a thing.
The HBO Max series, like its predecessor, is chock full of secrets—and it's only a matter of time before they come out. An exclusive sneak peek from the season premiere teases just how far back one of those secrets goes. In the clip, Imogen (Bailee Madison), one of the new liars, welcomes friend-turned-enemy Karen (Mallory Bechtel) into her home to pick up some old belongings.
They awkwardly stand together, Imogen crossing her arms over her pregnant belly as Karen just stares. "I don't want any drama," Karen says, to which Imogen replies, "Me neither."
The tension dissipates slightly when Imogen's mom, Davie (Carly Pope), steps into the room, oblivious to the animosity. "Hello, Karen!" she says. "Haven't seen much of you lately."
At this point, Karen offers an envelope she found taped to their door. Davie turns it over and finds its addressed to her, but the "A" in her name is a blood red color, standing out among the black font. Inside, there's an invite to "party like it's 1999," causing a look of fear to spread over Davie's face—which her daughter notices.
"Mom? Everything OK?" Imogen asks, catching Davie's attention. She lies, saying that it's just a flyer for a restaurant in town, but we've got a bad feeling about this whole situation.
After the girls leave the room, Davie turns over the flyer and finds a message: "Gone but not forgotten. You can't ignore the past forever. The countdown is on."
As teased in the official trailer, the spin-off's new A is out to seek vengeance on Imogen and her friends for not just their sins, but their mothers' too. It all stems from an incident that happened 20 years ago, around the same time that this party took place. So could this invite be the first clue to finding out who the mysterious A is?
Find out in the first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, streaming now on HBO Max.