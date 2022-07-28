Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Sneak Peek Teases the Secret at the Center of the Series

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is making it clear that karma is indeed a thing.

The HBO Max series, like its predecessor, is chock full of secrets—and it's only a matter of time before they come out. An exclusive sneak peek from the season premiere teases just how far back one of those secrets goes. In the clip, Imogen (Bailee Madison), one of the new liars, welcomes friend-turned-enemy Karen (Mallory Bechtel) into her home to pick up some old belongings.

They awkwardly stand together, Imogen crossing her arms over her pregnant belly as Karen just stares. "I don't want any drama," Karen says, to which Imogen replies, "Me neither."

The tension dissipates slightly when Imogen's mom, Davie (Carly Pope), steps into the room, oblivious to the animosity. "Hello, Karen!" she says. "Haven't seen much of you lately."

At this point, Karen offers an envelope she found taped to their door. Davie turns it over and finds its addressed to her, but the "A" in her name is a blood red color, standing out among the black font. Inside, there's an invite to "party like it's 1999," causing a look of fear to spread over Davie's face—which her daughter notices.