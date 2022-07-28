Lily James Is Back to Blonde in Sunny Summer Transformation

Lily James is back on the scene with a lighter look.
The Pam & Tommy star—who has been seen sporting dark hair over the past few months—is officially blonde again, as she debuted her new look in a series of posts shared to her Instagram Stories. In the July 27 posts, the 33-year-old bid farewell to her dark brunette tresses with a final photo before her sporting new look, calling her blonde locks (complete with bangs!) a "hair miracle."
The actress' latest unveiling comes just two weeks after she shared her most striking look yet. In mid-July, the Dig star shared a few show-stopping photos from her new Versace campaign. In the Fall/Winter 2022 ad, Lily was practically unrecognizable as she rocked long jet-black hair with bluntly cut bangs, dark lips, and bleached eyebrows.
Lily—who also turned heads when she walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a sheer beaded Versace gown in May—thanked Donatella Versace for the honor of shooting the campaign in an Instagram post, saying it "doesn't get any better than this."
Oh, but it does! Read on to see Lily's new look and more of your favorite star's epic hair transformations: