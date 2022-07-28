Lily James Is Back to Blonde in Sunny Summer Transformation

Watch : Lily James Talks Playing Pamela Anderson at Oscars 2022

Lily James is back on the scene with a lighter look.



The Pam & Tommy star—who has been seen sporting dark hair over the past few months—is officially blonde again, as she debuted her new look in a series of posts shared to her Instagram Stories. In the July 27 posts, the 33-year-old bid farewell to her dark brunette tresses with a final photo before her sporting new look, calling her blonde locks (complete with bangs!) a "hair miracle."



The actress' latest unveiling comes just two weeks after she shared her most striking look yet. In mid-July, the Dig star shared a few show-stopping photos from her new Versace campaign. In the Fall/Winter 2022 ad, Lily was practically unrecognizable as she rocked long jet-black hair with bluntly cut bangs, dark lips, and bleached eyebrows.

Lily—who also turned heads when she walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a sheer beaded Versace gown in May—thanked Donatella Versace for the honor of shooting the campaign in an Instagram post, saying it "doesn't get any better than this."