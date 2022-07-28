Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways"

During an interview with Glamour for an April 2022 cover story, Cuoco noted the past year hadn't been easy.

"I've been very open [on social media] that I've struggled this last year," she said. "And because I am so capable and strong, I wanted people to see, it's not all magic and it's not all easy. I struggle with what I want, what I think I'm supposed to have. Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds. It's the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things? It's funny how you can have one part of your life feel so f--king good and the other feels like a mess. I'm learning as I go. But I think it's also knowing that life is really short and you've got to make the move if you're unhappy. You have to move forward."