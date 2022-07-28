Ana de Armas Disappears into Marilyn Monroe Role in Blonde Trailer

Watch : Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

Prepare to be speechless.

Netflix released the official trailer for Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas as the late screen legend Marilyn Monroe, on July 28. The mostly black and white preview offers a look at the story of Norma Jeane, who became an iconic Hollywood star through roles in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Some Like It Hot but whose fame transcended her film career.

In the trailer, Ana's Marilyn speaks to The Athlete, a.k.a. Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale), her second husband, about what it's like to live under the the harsh spotlight. "I know you're supposed to get used to it," she says, her voice breathy. "But I just can't."

Scenes show the actress as she tries to walk through throngs of paparazzi and adoring fans, her blonde hair messy and clothes in disorder as people grab at her. The pressure seems to be too much to bear, and in one clip, she screams before scratching at her face. As she explains to Joe, she's tired of playing this persona, saying, "I can't face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe."