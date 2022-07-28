Exclusive

Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Swimsuit Campaign Stars Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey

Kim Kardashian's first SKIMS drop sold out. Now it's back with new styles, colors, and a campaign starring the next generation of stars.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 28, 2022
Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS has become the "it" brand to keep up with. The company's latest move centers around the next generation of talent. Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey bring their influence to the brand's newest swimsuit launch, in an exclusive video shared with E! News. This drop is full of fashion-forward looks, including accessories like towels and Kim's signature gloves.

 "I've known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun," Paris Jackson said in a press release. Bella Poarch shared, "I'm obsessed with the new collection - from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn't be more excited to work with them."

These SKIMS swimsuit styles drop on July 28, 2022, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. The styles are available in seven colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Metallic Collection is Here and It's Glamorous

The Latest SKIMS Swim Drop

SKIMS Swim Triangle Top, Swim Sarong Skirt, and Terry Towel

A triangle bikini top is a minimalist style that will always be in style. Elevate your look with the matching sarong and really complete the set with color coordinated towel.

$38
Triangle Top
$78
Sarong
$48
Towel

SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece and Swim Gloves

This one-piece is a classic style elevated with those signature SKIMS elements. It has a deep scoop neckline and fully adjustable straps. You can even wear it as a bodysuit with your favorite shorts or skirts this summer. Channel your inner Kim with these high-fashion gloves.

$88
Swimsuit
$48
Gloves

SKIMS Swim Cut Out Monokini and Terry Towel

Make a splash in this head-turning SKIMS one-piece suit. Go all out with a matching terry towel.

$88
Monokini
$48
Towel

SKIMS Swim Tank Bikini Top & Swim Mid Waist Bottom

This super flattering top has thick straps and a band underneath for extra support. Go for a classic look with this mid-rise bathing suit bottom, with moderate coverage for the stomach and butt. Upgrade your ensemble's sophistication with some swim gloves.

 

$48
Top
$38
Bottom
$48
Gloves

SKIMS Swim Bandeau Bikini Top and Dipped Mid Waist Bottoms

The bandeau top has a detachable halter strap for additional styling options and it has a special band along the neckline for a stay-in-place hold that's secure without constricting. It is the perfect complement to the Dipped Mid Waist Bottoms, which are high-cut in the front with fuller back coverage.

$38
Bandeau
$36
Bottom

SKIMS Swim Zip Front Long Sleeve One Piece

If you want a swimsuit with full coverage that doesn't sacrifice on style, this one is giving me total Bond girl vibes. The long sleeve style has a zipper in the front, which makes this easy to put on and take off. This is one of those multi-tasking pieces. You can wear this as a bodysuit with jeans or skirt too.

 

$98
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim Tank Dress and Terry Towel

You just found your vacation must-have, the SKIMS Swim Tank Dress. It's easy to throw on and wear for a day at the pool or a night out. If you prefer a body-hugging fit, the brand advises sizing down. And, you can't forget about the matching towel, right?

$88
Dress
$48
Towel

If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, check out these wedding weekend hacks from Kourtney Kardashian.

