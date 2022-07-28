Proof Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's Friendship Is Still a 10

Nothing says same old love like life-long BFFs.
And if you needed proof of that fact, look no further than the bond between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa. In fact, the two—who met in the early days of their careers—recently made a TikTok together and fans can't get enough of seeing them have fun as a duo.
In Selena's July 28 video shared to the platform, the two actresses are seen sitting side-by-side as they list off different versions of the "He/She's a 10...but…" joke that has been going around on social media. "He's a 10," Francia said. "But he likes his toes sucked." As for how Selena feels about that particular fun fact? Well, she recoiled with a face you have to see to believe.
However, Francia wasn't the only one suggesting possible turn-offs. "He's a 10," Selena said. "But hates everything you've ever been in." To which, both friends agree would be just "awful."
But Selena clearly won with her caption for the cute video, which read, "But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing."
The heart wants it what it wants, and it was clear from the comments section of the video that this reunion was at the top of fans' wish list. "Two real life angels," one user wrote. Another commented, "The reunion we all needed!" A third added, "Their laughs are so infectious."
Selena and Francia's latest video comes almost five years after their strong-standing friendship evolved into a life-long bond. In 2017, Selena shared she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of her Lupus diagnosis, and her "beautiful friend" Francia was the donor.
"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me," the "Same Old Love" singer wrote on social media at the time. "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."
In response, the grown-ish alum wrote, "I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story."