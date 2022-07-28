Proof Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's Friendship Is Still a 10

Watch : Selena Gomez Reflects on "Painful" Lessons Amid 30th Birthday

Nothing says same old love like life-long BFFs.



And if you needed proof of that fact, look no further than the bond between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa. In fact, the two—who met in the early days of their careers—recently made a TikTok together and fans can't get enough of seeing them have fun as a duo.



In Selena's July 28 video shared to the platform, the two actresses are seen sitting side-by-side as they list off different versions of the "He/She's a 10...but…" joke that has been going around on social media. "He's a 10," Francia said. "But he likes his toes sucked." As for how Selena feels about that particular fun fact? Well, she recoiled with a face you have to see to believe.



However, Francia wasn't the only one suggesting possible turn-offs. "He's a 10," Selena said. "But hates everything you've ever been in." To which, both friends agree would be just "awful."



But Selena clearly won with her caption for the cute video, which read, "But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing."