Rapper JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Fatal Shooting

Rapper JayDaYoungan was shot and killed on July 27 in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Read tributes to the young artist below.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 28, 2022
The hip hop industry is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was fatally shot on July 27 in his hometown of Bogalusa, according to the Bogalusa Police Department. He was 24 years old.

Officers responded to the reports of a shooting and found two victims. One of the victims was critically injured and still on the scene, while the other had already been transported to a nearby hospital, per a statement from the Bogalusa police, which was shared on Facebook.

The department later confirmed the identity of the shooting victims as JayDaYoungan and his "close family member" Kenyatta Scott Sr. Authorities also said that the rapper had died from his injuries, while his relative was "transported to another facility" and "is in stable condition."

According to police, a separate shooting took place hours after JayDaYoungan was shot, however, no one was injured. Authorities believe both incidents are "possibly related" and said they have "outside agencies assisting" with both crime scenes.

"Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads," Bogalusa police said on Facebook. "Further information will follow as it becomes available."

E! News has reached out to the Bogalusa Police Department but has not heard back yet.

JayDaYoungan was a rising star in the hip hop game. His 2019 album Misunderstood hit No. 43 on the Billboard 200 chart, while his 2020 project, Baby23, reached No. 46.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Pandora

After news of JayDaYoungan's death hit social media, several members of the hip hop community mourned his passing.

Rapper $NOT tweeted, "Damn not JayDaYoungan bro," followed by, "Life ain't fair," while Jackboy shared a throwback picture of himself with the late rapper on Instagram, writing, "Long Live 23."

