Zayn Malik Debuts Pink Hair in Must-See Selfie

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Agreement

Ready to run on over and see Zayn Malik's new 'do?

The singer, 29, revealed in a July 27 Instagram post that he'd dyed his dark tresses bright pink. Although, the change may not come as a huge surprise to his fans. After all, Zayn has sported pink locks before. In fact, he's played with several different looks over the years, rocking everything from blue, blonde and green strands to spikes, buzz cuts and longer, swept-back styles.

The One Direction alum tends to keep his personal life private. Although, Gigi Hadid gave fans a glimpse into their world by posting a picture of Zayn with their 22-month-old daughter Khai in June Father's Day tribute.

The model and the musician broke up last fall. News of the split came after Zayn was accused of harassing Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid during an alleged family dispute at the former couple's Pennsylvania home in September 2021. Zayn pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment in October 2021. However, given Gigi's recent tribute to Zayn, it's clear their co-parenting is heading in the right direction.