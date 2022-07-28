Hope Ur OK After Seeing Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett Reunite on the Red Carpet

Good 4 them!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of the show's third season on July 27. While walking the carpet, the two smiled and posed together, with both actors wearing head-to-toe all-black looks for the occasion.
And if you needed more proof that their latest reunion was anything but sour, Olivia gave a sweet shoutout on her Instagram just moments after attending the event.
"Love all these people so so so much," she captioned a photo of herself and Joshua alongside co-stars Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie. "Knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Episode 1 of season 3 of hsmtmts is streaming now! Wildcats forever."
Now, normally, a run-in between on-screen co-stars wouldn't be that big of a deal. However, the reunion between these two co-stars comes a little more than a year after their rumored off-screen drama came to a fever pitch.
For fans just tuning in, Olivia and Joshua were long rumored to be dating off-screen, prior to her releasing her now-massive hit, "drivers license."
And after Olivia mentioned a "failed relationship" in an August 2020 TikTok video, fans speculated that the two may have broken up. To add to the speculation, a week after Olivia's song was released, Joshua also released his single "Lie Lie Lie," (a single all about false narratives). Although he later clarified it was written a few months prior, it just added fuel to the fire.
And as if that wasn't enough, rumors of a love triangle also came about when fans noticed Joshua and fellow Disney channel star Sabrina Carpenter posted a few videos together, leading some to speculate that they were hanging out during quarantine. In June 2021, Joshua addressed the drama head-on, sharing that "people don't know what they're talking about."
"The reality is, it's kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff," he told GQ. "And I refuse to feed into any of the bulls--t, so I just don't."
Joshua also encouraged fans to focus on Sabrina and Olivia's careers, rather than what may or may not be going on in their personal lives. "[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia," he continued. "Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."