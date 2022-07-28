Shop Summer Must-Haves Starting at $7: Floating Drink Stations, Neck Fans, Inflatable Cornhole, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to switch up your summer routine, you're just a shopping trip away from enjoying some seasonal fun. Make the most of the great summer weather by spending some quality time with family and friends outside. We have your whole day figured out.

Here's your game plan: transport your drinks with this insulated cooler backpack. Instead of drinking by the pool, drink in the pool, resting your drinks and snacks on a floating bar. While you're in the water, you can play basketball or cornhole with these inflatable sets. After your pool time, dry off with a cute towel shaped like a watermelon or a daisy. When you're away from the pool, keep cool at all times with a hands-free neck fan. Make sure to snap plenty of photos with this instant-film camera.