Shop Summer Must-Haves Starting at $7: Floating Drink Stations, Neck Fans, Inflatable Cornhole, and More

If you want to switch up your summer routine, you're just a shopping trip away from enjoying some seasonal fun. Make the most of the great summer weather by spending some quality time with family and friends outside. We have your whole day figured out.
Here's your game plan: transport your drinks with this insulated cooler backpack. Instead of drinking by the pool, drink in the pool, resting your drinks and snacks on a floating bar. While you're in the water, you can play basketball or cornhole with these inflatable sets. After your pool time, dry off with a cute towel shaped like a watermelon or a daisy. When you're away from the pool, keep cool at all times with a hands-free neck fan. Make sure to snap plenty of photos with this instant-film camera.
Affordable Outdoor Must-Haves
Everlasting Comfort Insulated Cooler Backpack
This insulated cooler backpack keeps cans cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. It's waterproof and leakproof, which means you can fill it with ice and avoid a messy experience. This bag can fit 54 cans and there are many compartments to hold your other small essentials. It even comes with a bottle opener keychain. This is ideal for a beach trip, a day on the golf course, a hike, or if you just want to be the best guest ever at your friend's event.
This backpack has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Funboy Inflatable Cooler: Rainbow Cloud Floating Drink Station
This is the quickest way to add a swim-up bar to your pool. This floating drink station will be the hit of any outdoor gathering. It has a reinforced drink cooler and four cup holders.
Sunnylife Inflatable Float Away Basketball Set
Stay cool with this inflatable floating basketball set from Funboy. It includes one hoop and an inflatable ball.
Sunnylife Inflatable Cornhole
Cornhole isn't just for tailgates and barbeques. Switch things up and bring this inflatable game to the pool. This set includes the floating game board and six inflatable bags.
Ban.do All Around Giant Circle Towel- Watermelon
This towel is just as fun as it is functional. It's oversized with 60 in. x 60 in., which means you can also use it as a picnic blanket. This watermelon towel comes in three additional designs.
Ban.do All Around Giant Circle Towel- Daisy
Here's another great oversized towel from ban.do. This adorable daisy towel has tassels and it's big enough to use as an outdoor blanket, with 60 in. x 60 in. dimensions. You can get this towel in three additional designs.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
This is such an amazing find. Instead of holding up a mini fan to stay cool, go hands-free with this bladeless, quiet option. Your outdoor experiences will be much more comfortable with a neck fan. This one comes in five colorways and it has 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera
Get nostalgic with this Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera. Print out your photos immediately without ink, toner, or film. it doesn't get any easier than this camera, which Amazon has in five colors. This camera has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
