See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Thompson Living Her Best Life on Private Jet

Watch : Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

This is your pilot speaking: True Thompson's cuteness level is officially sky-high.

The 4-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian looked all grown up as she kicked back on a private jet in a snap that Khloe shared on July 27.

Captioned "My little lady," the post shows True serving a model pose while using her pink iPad and enjoying a bag of Ruffle chips. As if that isn't iconic enough, True looked extra cozy in the airplane seat with a pink pillow and Hermès blanket behind her.

For her in-flight fashion, she sported a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, white socks and a floral top.

Naturally, family and friends took to the comment section to gush over True's adorable moment. Kylie Jenner wrote, "cutie patootie," while Stassie Karanikolaou called True a "cutie girl," paired with heart eye emojis.

Tracy Romulus added, "Be still my heart!" Meanwhile, Olivia Pierson also showed True some love by writing, "Stop it with my little cutie Tutu!!!!!!"