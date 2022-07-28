Get a Glimpse at the Overwhelming Adoration Princess Diana Faced in New Documentary Trailer

The rise and fall of The People's Princess is coming to HBO.
The public life of Princess Diana—from her ill-fated marriage to Prince Charles to her shocking death at the age of 36 in 1997—is chronicled in the upcoming HBO documentary The Princess, premiering Aug. 13.
The trailer for the documentary opens with footage from Diana and Charles' infamous 1981 engagement interview. When speaking about Diana in the clip, Charles recalls "what an attractive 16-year-old she was."
Through archival news clips and footage, Diana's intense fame is portrayed, with one reporter saying, "The princess has been the best thing to happen to the monarchy in centuries."
With that adulation, however, seemingly came great jealousy from her husband, as one reporter notes, "The prince realizes he's taking second place."
Diana's tumultuous relationship with the media is a major focus of the documentary, and it examines how intense public scrutiny eventually led many who had previously adored her to turn on her viciously.
As public backlash mounts, one person in the trailer says, "She has a sick mind," while another insists, "She likes to be bloody well watched."
"The Princess is a visceral submersion into Diana's life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight," according to HBO. "The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana's every move and the constant judgment of her character."
The trailer also features footage of young Prince William and Prince Harry, once as carefree boys and then again stoically at their mother's funeral.
The documentary seems to poise the question: Was it all inevitable?
"When you put a modern person in an ancient institution," a voice in the trailer says, "they will be destroyed."
The Princess premieres Aug. 13 on HBO.