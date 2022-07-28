Get a Glimpse at the Overwhelming Adoration Princess Diana Faced in New Documentary Trailer

Watch : Princess Diana Draws Comparison to Kate Middleton in Archived Image

The rise and fall of The People's Princess is coming to HBO.

The public life of Princess Diana—from her ill-fated marriage to Prince Charles to her shocking death at the age of 36 in 1997—is chronicled in the upcoming HBO documentary The Princess, premiering Aug. 13.

The trailer for the documentary opens with footage from Diana and Charles' infamous 1981 engagement interview. When speaking about Diana in the clip, Charles recalls "what an attractive 16-year-old she was."

Through archival news clips and footage, Diana's intense fame is portrayed, with one reporter saying, "The princess has been the best thing to happen to the monarchy in centuries."

With that adulation, however, seemingly came great jealousy from her husband, as one reporter notes, "The prince realizes he's taking second place."

Diana's tumultuous relationship with the media is a major focus of the documentary, and it examines how intense public scrutiny eventually led many who had previously adored her to turn on her viciously.