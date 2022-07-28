Gossip Girl Season 2: Get a Peek at Thomas Doherty and Evan Mock on Set

Watch : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

Xoxo, we've got a sneak peek at season two of the Gossip Girl reboot.

Thomas Doherty and Evan Mock, who play Max Wolfe and Aki Menzies, respectively, were spotted on the show's New York City set July 26.

The actors were seen sitting side-by-side, chatting with one another on a stoop.

Doherty was wearing a purple-and-white robe with shorts underneath and black, white and baby blue Nikes.

Mock, meanwhile, was sporting his signature pink buzzcut while wearing a red A Clockwork Orange sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes.

At the end of the show's first season in December 2021, Max and Aki entered into a throuple (a.k.a. a three-way relationship) with Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind).

Fans were left wondering if the unconventional relationship had any hope of lasting, but given the fact that Max and Aki are still apparently in touch and hanging out, maybe they've actually found a way to make it work.