Teen Mom: Andrew Glennon Speaks Out After Amber Portwood Loses Custody

Watch : Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James

Andrew Glennon has shared his thoughts after a decision was made in his custody battle with Amber Portwood.

"We endured the nightmare," he exclusively told E! News. "Now we get to live the dream."

An Indiana judge awarded Andrew primary physical and sole legal custody of his and Amber's 4-year-old son James, per court documents obtained by The Sun. The judge also granted Andrew's request to relocate James to California. However, Andrew is ordered to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion."

As for Amber, the Teen Mom star has been granted overnights with James that will be exercised every month, per the outlet. Her allotted time with the 4-year-old will alternate between the states of California and Indiana.

Following the judge's decision, Amber, who is also mom to 13-year-old Leah with ex Gary Shirley, shared in a statement that she has "worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children."