Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles in Red Bikini After Sarah Hyland’s Bachelorette Party

Vanessa Hudgens is comin' in hot, red hot.

The 33-year-old nearly set Instagram on fire this week posting a series of sizzling bikini snaps that were taken while on a tropical getaway.

In the photos, Vanessa poses up a storm wearing a fire engine red two-piece by Naked Wolfe featuring an underwire top with silver rhinestone details and thong bottoms cut high on the hips.

"Nature just makes everything better," the High School Musical alum captioned her July 26 post, along with the images of her standing between two moss-covered rocks as waves crashed at her feet and a giant cliff stood in the background.

Completing her ultimate beach-babe look, Vanessa styled the sexy swimsuit with Givenchy mirrored cat-eye shades, a metallic anklet, a belly-button ring and her curly brunette locks pinned up.

Two weeks earlier, Vanessa was photographed in Punta Mita, Mexico celebrating at her BFF Sarah Hyland's bachelorette party.