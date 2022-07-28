Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles in Red Bikini After Sarah Hyland’s Bachelorette Party

Vanessa Hudgens is comin' in hot, red hot.
The 33-year-old nearly set Instagram on fire this week posting a series of sizzling bikini snaps that were taken while on a tropical getaway.
In the photos, Vanessa poses up a storm wearing a fire engine red two-piece by Naked Wolfe featuring an underwire top with silver rhinestone details and thong bottoms cut high on the hips.
"Nature just makes everything better," the High School Musical alum captioned her July 26 post, along with the images of her standing between two moss-covered rocks as waves crashed at her feet and a giant cliff stood in the background.
Completing her ultimate beach-babe look, Vanessa styled the sexy swimsuit with Givenchy mirrored cat-eye shades, a metallic anklet, a belly-button ring and her curly brunette locks pinned up.
Two weeks earlier, Vanessa was photographed in Punta Mita, Mexico celebrating at her BFF Sarah Hyland's bachelorette party.
In pics obtained by E!, the Modern Family actress—who is engaged to Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams—soaked up the sun on a yacht on July 10 while wearing a white one-piece bathing suit with the word "Bride" emblazoned on the front, while the Spring Breakers star sported a black-and-white "bridesmaid" swimsuit.
Previously thinking she was "going to be married at 25," Vanessa—who currently dating MLB player Cole Tucker—recently admitted she's comfortable not being the one walking down the aisle just yet.
"I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life," she told Shape in October 2021. "When you're fully accepting of who you are, and you stop trying to suppress pieces of yourself, you can conquer the world."
She added, "I love how silly I am. I love how excitable I am. And I love that I'm finally at a place where I can access those things."