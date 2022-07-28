90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Preview: Aryanna & Sherlon Try to Get Their “Groove Back”

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise Exclusive Sneak Peek

There's nothing that a little ocean breeze can't fix.

Aryanna and Sherlon attempt to get their relationship back on track in this exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, premiering July 29 on Discovery+.

"We only have a few more days together on this trip and we still have a lot to figure out about our future," Aryanna explains. "But for tonight, it's nice to put that all aside and to feel those butterflies and sparks again. It just brings all of the excitement that I felt when I first met him."

The couple, on their first date night since Aryanna gave birth to their one-year-old son Odin stateside, have a babysitter for the evening—which is certainly enticing news for Sherlon.

"This pretty little face that you have and these thunder thighs," he tells Aryanna as he begins to touch her body. "Your fat ass booty."

Listen, we all have different love languages!