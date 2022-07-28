Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Preview: Aryanna & Sherlon Try to Get Their “Groove Back”

Aryanna and Sherlon are determined to rekindle a spark in their relationship in this exclusive clip from 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, premiering July 29. Watch to see if they're successful.

There's nothing that a little ocean breeze can't fix. 

Aryanna and Sherlon attempt to get their relationship back on track in this exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, premiering July 29 on Discovery+.

"We only have a few more days together on this trip and we still have a lot to figure out about our future," Aryanna explains. "But for tonight, it's nice to put that all aside and to feel those butterflies and sparks again. It just brings all of the excitement that I felt when I first met him."

The couple, on their first date night since Aryanna gave birth to their one-year-old son Odin stateside, have a babysitter for the evening—which is certainly enticing news for Sherlon.

"This pretty little face that you have and these thunder thighs," he tells Aryanna as he begins to touch her body. "Your fat ass booty." 

Listen, we all have different love languages!

photos
90 Day Fiancé Stars' Epic Makeovers

Sherlon, seemingly possessed by the moment, begins to impersonate a growling lion. 

"This trip has been rocky so far," Sherlon admits, "but I've been hoping that at some point, me and Aryanna can get our groove back like how Stella got hers."

Sherlon is, of course, referencing the iconic 1998 movie How Stella Got Her Groove Back, starring Angela Bassett. Sherlon, in this role play, is apparently Taye Diggs

Discovery+

Whatever he's doing, it's working.

"The way this date is going," Sherlon says, "the sparks is gonna definitely light tonight."

We'd say this is a relationship back on track

Find out if it lasts when 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise drops its new episode Friday on Discovery+.

Exclusive

Exclusive

Exclusive

