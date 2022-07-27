JoJo Siwa Breaks Silence on "Rough" Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude"

JoJo Siwa is clarifying a past "rough" experience meeting Candace Cameron Bure.

In a new video, the Dance Moms alum responded to the unlikely feud that ensued online with the Full House star after she posted a TikTok calling Candace the "rudest celebrity I've met."

"You know, I had a rough experience when I was little," JoJo in footage obtained by Page Six on July 27. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her."

Although she said that her time meeting Candace was not the best memory, JoJo is now making it clear she doesn't believe that it's a reflection of Candace's character.