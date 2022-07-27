JoJo Siwa Breaks Silence on "Rough" Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa is clarifying a past "rough" experience meeting Candace Cameron Bure.
In a new video, the Dance Moms alum responded to the unlikely feud that ensued online with the Full House star after she posted a TikTok calling Candace the "rudest celebrity I've met."
"You know, I had a rough experience when I was little," JoJo in footage obtained by Page Six on July 27. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her."
Although she said that her time meeting Candace was not the best memory, JoJo is now making it clear she doesn't believe that it's a reflection of Candace's character.
"I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human," JoJo explained. "I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn't mean she's the worst human ever."
Shortly after JoJo's TikTok went viral, Candace took to social media to share that she had reached out to the Nickelodeon star privately because she "no idea" where her claim was coming from.
Noting that they had a "great conversation," Candace shared the story behind why JoJo made the video: "She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, ‘Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"
Although the two seem to be on good terms now, Candace still went on to issue a public apology to JoJo.
"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart," she said. "I didn't take a picture with you. Ugh! I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry."