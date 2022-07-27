TikTok's Viral Bleached Eyebrows Filter Is Influencing People to Do It IRL

When it comes to beauty trends, TikTok reigns supreme.
Between the viral "W" blush technique and the Manga lashes effect, there's no denying the app has the power to influence people to experiment with their looks. And of course, it's the perfect destination for people to copy their favorite celebrities styles, like Hailey Bieber's drool-worthy glazed donut manicure.
Once again, there's a new buzzy beauty trend spreading like wildfire on the social media platform. This time, TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter is inspiring people to actually take the plunge and dye their brows. After all, it's been approved by Kendall Jenner and Maisie Williams, who both rocked the trend at the 2022 Met Gala.
So, it's no surprise that the hashtags #bleachedbrow and #bleachedeyebrows have amassed over 120 million and 75 million views, respectively.
TikToker @vanillamace posted a video of herself first trying out the bleached eyebrow filter and then committing to the look IRL.
Her initial thoughts on the filter were, "it's kind of nice I think," which then inspired her to go for it.
She added, "who cares might as well."
At first, she admitted that she wasn't impressed by the results. But after getting dolled up, she realized it was a total yes.
Another user, @soda.maillet, also shared a video of herself trying out the bold look, writing, "im bleaching them YOLO."
"I think it's really cute," she admitted in a separate clip. "I think they suit my skin color nicer."
However, not everyone is going to extreme lengths to achieve the bleach eyebrow look. Some have used makeup tricks to get the job done.
"i didn't think bleached brows were for me but listennnn," TikToker @kamgregory captioned her video, sharing in the comments section, "i used la girl concealer in the shade 'medium beige'" for her brows.
The results haven't been a total hit across the board. User @ellajajaja told her followers, "This is your sign to NOT bleach your brows because this filter 'looks good on you.'"
@kamgregory i didn’t think bleached brows were for me but listennnn?? WHAT DO WE THINK?? (ib @spaghetti4000) #bleachedbrows #makeuptutorial #foryou #fy ? Miss The Rage (Mario Judah) - HyPerZan
But whether or not you want to opt for this vibe, it's important to note that bleaching your brows (especially at home and without the proper tools or training) could potentially cause unpleasant side effects.
"Ingredients used to bleach the hair [that include] high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can cause serious burns," Michelle Henry, a New York City-based dermatologist, told Allure in 2019. "If the solution is too strong, brows and hair can be damaged. Significant burns can also cause permanent hair loss. Even when done appropriately, the process can dry and damage the hair, making it more prone to breakage."
Cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson added, "Any time you are dealing with chemicals like that around the eyes it poses a concern. Hydrogen peroxide is a strong oxidizing agent that will not discriminate between your hair, clothing, or your cornea."