Kirsten Dunst and Husband Jesse Plemons Spotted for the First Time Since Announcing Marriage

Kirsten Dunst showed off her new wedding ring while grabbing lunch with husband Jesse Plemons in Los Angeles. See the photo below.

By Emlyn Travis Jul 27, 2022 10:53 PMTags
FamilyWeddingsKirsten DunstCeleb KidsCouplesJesse Plemons
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are showing off the power of love

An eyewitness told E! News that the longtime couple, who officially tied the knot earlier this month, enjoyed a meal together at the French café Marie et Cie in Los Angeles' Valley Village neighborhood on July 25.  

In photos from their outing, the Spider-Man star, 40, can be seen sporting a navy sundress and holding onto a pink Hydro Flask. She completed her outfit with a pair of sunglasses, black sandals and, excitingly, a stunning rock on her left ring finger.  

Her Power of the Dog co-star and husband, 34, looked cool and casual as he wore a salmon striped shirt, black jeans and a pair of black Converse.  

Their lunch date comes less than three weeks after it was revealed that the pair had gotten married in Jamaica after six years of dating—five of which they were engaged. "I can just confirm they got married," Kirsten's rep told Page Six. "No other details will be given." 

photos
Kirsten Dunst Through the Years

The couple, who first met on the set of the FX series Fargo back in 2015, debuted their romance the following year before news broke that they had gotten engaged in 2017.

TheImageDirect.com

What have they been up to the last five years? Well, the pair have gone on to start a family together. They welcomed their first child, Ennis Howard Plemons, back in May 2018.

Last year, Kirsten revealed that they had welcomed another baby boy, named James Robert.

"I'm so tired, I haven't slept through the night in four months," she told the New York Times in September. "I'm in a really special place." 

