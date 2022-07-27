Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Hilariously Roast Each Other's Parenting

Dwyane Johnson and Kevin Hart never waste an opportunity to poke fun at each other.
The celeb besties did so while chatting with E! News' Daily Pop on July 27 about their new movie DC League of Super-Pets, this time playfully going after each other's fatherly skills.
When asked if he admires Dwayne's parenting methods, Kevin gave E! News' Francesca Amiker a hilarious response. "I wanna do the opposite," he joked. "I can tell you something, I've been to that house. Those kids do what the f--k they want." Dwayne shares his two youngest daughters—Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4—with his wife Lauren Hashian.
Kevin went on to recount a questionable interaction with one of Dwyane's daughters during a visit to their home, sharing, "I remember his daughter—I was eating, I had a plate. Well, she smacked it out my hand and she was like, 'Not here, bitch.'"
Initially turning the other cheek by stating that his friend has "got his kids on lock" and that they're "very respectful," Dwyane got back at Kevin by sharing his own funny story from a visit to his house.
"When I went, he was like, 'Hey, let me go get you guys something to drink,' and then he left," Dwayne recalled. "And then, Heaven, his daughter, was like, 'He's not my real dad.'" Kevin shares daughter Heaven, 17, and son Hendrix, 14, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, as well as son Kenzo, 4, and almost 2-year-old daughter Kaori with wife Eniko Hart.
All jokes aside, Dwyane used the interview to gush about his BFF, telling Daily Pop that Kevin's best quality is "his ability to be so empathetic in any scenario," adding, "He can easily spot out when I'm not feeling well and be like, 'Hey, you OK? You need anything?'"
As for Kevin's favorite quality about Dwayne? "I can say his ability to love and engage with his fan base at the highest level," the 43-year-old shared. "I have never seen anybody more committed to being present for their fans, those that support him, those that back him. That, to me, it gets me."
DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters July 29.