Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Responds to Vanessa Lachey's Body Diversity Comments

Following Vanessa Lachey's remarks on Love Is Blind's fuller-figured contestants, Danielle spoke to E! News about her experience in the pods.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 27, 2022 10:12 PMTags
TVExclusivesVanessa LacheyCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Watch: "Love Is Blind" Season 2: Cast Reacts to INTENSE Fan Feedback!

When it comes to Love Is Blind, there are multiple factors that contribute to a couple's success in the pods, but one of them is not appearances.

So when host Vanessa Lachey was asked why fuller-figured contestants don't make it past the first phase of dating, she gave her best guess. "Their whole life they've been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we're in," she told Insider, "that they're so afraid to be themselves."

But season two contestant Danielle Ruhl told E! News through email that Vanessa's comments aren't entirely accurate. Danielle, who shared her experience with body dysmorphia on the show, said, "There were certainly more confident women than myself who participated in this experience, regardless of body type."

Even so, Danielle found love with Nick Thompson, who she married at the end of season two.

photos
What to Watch After Love Is Blind

As for the rest of the contestants, Danielle said she wouldn't describe them as insecure or anxious about finding a partner. "I can attest that many individuals with different body types, etc. were confident, enthusiastic and optimistic about finding love," she explained. "Weight doesn't and shouldn't define someone's confidence and after getting to know each woman, their confidence all shined and I admired them for it."

Netflix

Danielle pointed out that relationships are based on mutual feelings, and people may not want to pursue a relationship outside the pods. "There were women who had developed feelings for men on the other side of the wall," she shared. "However, it is also dependent on how the men are connecting with everyone as well."

At the end of the day, Danielle doesn't hold Vanessa's remarks against her as the host was just sharing an opinion. She added, "The hosts had minimal interaction or involvement during our time in the pods so her comment could have been an assumption or something she heard from other team members."

Despite not spending a lot of time together during filming, Danielle saw the host's true colors further down the line, saying, "After getting to know Vanessa on a personal level, I can say that she genuinely cares about the cast."

Trending Stories

1

Leave It to Beaver’s Tony Dow Dead at 77

2

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

3

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

Netflix

And no one can say that Vanessa doesn't go to bat for the contestants. In the season two reunion, she called out Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee after he said that "love is not purely blind" and he couldn't form a deeper connection with someone if they aren't sexually attractive.

In response, the host told him that he was on the wrong reality show and called on him to "do better," to which we say, "Amen!"

Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Leave It to Beaver’s Tony Dow Dead at 77

2

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

3

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

4

Brittney Griner Case: U.S. Offers to Exchange Russian Arms Trafficker

5

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

Latest News

Exclusive

Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Roast Each Other's Parenting

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Nepotism Babies Have to Work “Twice as Hard”

Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Danielle Reacts to Vanessa Lachey's Comments

Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe K. Having Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio Are a Mini Kravis With Bathroom PDA

Exclusive

Charlamagne Tha God Says He Hopes Wendy Williams Will Make a Comeback

13 Affordable Ballet Flats for Work, Travel & Beyond Starting at $8