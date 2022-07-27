Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Responds to Vanessa Lachey's Body Diversity Comments

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Season 2: Cast Reacts to INTENSE Fan Feedback!

When it comes to Love Is Blind, there are multiple factors that contribute to a couple's success in the pods, but one of them is not appearances.

So when host Vanessa Lachey was asked why fuller-figured contestants don't make it past the first phase of dating, she gave her best guess. "Their whole life they've been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we're in," she told Insider, "that they're so afraid to be themselves."

But season two contestant Danielle Ruhl told E! News through email that Vanessa's comments aren't entirely accurate. Danielle, who shared her experience with body dysmorphia on the show, said, "There were certainly more confident women than myself who participated in this experience, regardless of body type."

Even so, Danielle found love with Nick Thompson, who she married at the end of season two.