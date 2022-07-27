Lamar Odom Speaks Out About Khloe Kardashian Having Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Baby No. 2 Drama & Tristan Parties in Greece

Oh yes he did.

Lamar Odom recently shared his thoughts on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian expecting her second child, via surrogate, with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. Her rep has said that the baby was conceived in November—a month before Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby who was later confirmed to be Tristan's third.

Speaking to a celebrity photographer in Los Angeles on July 26, Lamar questioned if Khloe and Tristan are "going to be together" and asked more questions about Tristan's getting "caught" amid his paternity lawsuit. (The Chicago Bulls player has previously apologized to Khloe for the scandal.)

"They're going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that," he said, laughing, as seen in a video posted by Page Six.

Khloe has not responded to the comments made by Lamar, who she divorced in 2016, three years after they split.