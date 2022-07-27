Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio Prove They’re a Mini Kravis With Bathroom PDA

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio recently shared a selfie that showed the couple is not afraid to display affection—just like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 27, 2022 10:07 PMTags
PDATravis BarkerKourtney KardashianCouplesCelebritiesCharli D'Amelio
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

PDA is the Barker way.

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker shared some of their affection to the ‘gram on July 27 when Charli posted a snap of her and Landon kissing in a bathroom to her Instagram Stories.

And let us just say, their selfie gives us all the Kravis feels. After all, Landon's dad, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian are basically the unofficial king and queen of PDA. Just days ago, the duo were spotted packing on the affection at the beach in Montecito, Calif.—the same place they got engaged nine months prior.

So maybe a beach and a bathroom are a little different, but it's clear both couples aren't shy to share a smooch.

Back in June, a source confirmed to E! News that Landon and Charli "are in the early stages of dating." And since then, the pair's relationship has appeared to heat up. In early July, Charli and Landon shared some photos from a night out with friends to their Instagram Stories—including a snap of themselves smushing their faces close together.

photos
Looking Back on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA Moments

But of course, their hangouts didn't stop there. That same month, Landon and Charli had an outing at the July 19 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with her parents Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio. At the time, Landon shared a snap of the baseball field to his Stories. Meanwhile, Charli posted a picture of the musician rocking a T-shirt that said "Charli Fan" on it with pink hearts.

Instagram

Safe to say she feels the same about him.

Trending Stories

1

Leave It to Beaver’s Tony Dow Dead at 77

2

Brittney Griner Case: U.S. Offers to Exchange Russian Arms Trafficker

3

JoJo Siwa Breaks Silence on Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure

4

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

5

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

