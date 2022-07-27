13 Cute & Affordable Ballet Flats You Can Wear From the Office to an Airplane Starting at $8

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you haven't thought about wearing ballet flats in years, that's about to change. Lately, it seems as if more and more people have been trading in their heels for a pair of chic flats, and it's not hard to see why.

Ballet flats are easy to slip on, work with all types of outfits and can be worn pretty much all day without you needing to take them off. Although they may not be as exciting or controversial as other recent shoe trends, ballet flats have such an elegant and timeless look. These are shoes that'll never really go out of style, and you can wear ballet flats all year round. They're also the perfect shoes to wear at the office or while traveling.

Best part is, you don't need to spend a ton of money to get a new pair for your wardrobe. In fact, we found some really cute, top-rated options for under $50. If you want to start sporting ballet flats again, check out these budget-friendly options from Amazon, Target, Nordstrom and more.