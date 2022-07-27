Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California

Brad Pitt has got some new old digs.
The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
The buff-side property—named the D.L. James House after its original owner—dates to around 1918 and was designed by 20th-century architect Charles Sumner Greene, according to The Gamble House, an organization dedicated to the work of architectural firm Greene & Greene.
The group describes the home as being built from locally quarried sandstone and granite, noting that Greene designed the outer walls to appear as if they were "growing out of the cliffs." It also boasts arched bay windows, a tiled Mediterranean-style roof and sweeping views of the sea.
Local agents told the WSJ that the $40 million sale is one of the priciest ever closed in the Carmel area. However, the outlet notes that records show that the property was never publicly listed for sale.
Archival photos taken in 1997 captured the home's interior about 25 years before Pitt's purchase, when it featured eye-catching archways, light wood doors, long mirrors were built into the walls, marble fireplaces and other rustic fittings.
Carmel-by-the-Sea—which is roughly 100 miles south of San Francisco—has long attracted Hollywoods stars. Betty White owned a beachside home in Carmel up until her death in 2021, according to People. Clint Eastwood even became the town's mayor in a landslide election in 1986 and served for two years. The 92-year-old actor still resides in the area.
The D.L. James House is just the latest get in Brad's impressive real estate portfolio. Over the years, the Oscar winner has owned residences in Hollywood, Mallorca, New York City, New Orleans and the south of France—where he and his ex Angelina Jolie once shared Château Miraval.
With an affinity for all things architectural and design, Brad also collaborated on a collection with furniture maker Frank Pollaro in 2012 and narrated a 2020 documentary about Frank Lloyd Wright.
"I love that architecture is this huge art piece you can be inside," he once told Oprah Winfrey. "I believe it lifts your soul and affects your mindset."