Ariana Grande Reveals the Makeup Product She’s Been “Secretly” Using for Hydrated Skin

Ariana Grande's makeup routine just got an added dose of sweetener.
The "Thank U, Next" singer shared on her beauty company's Instagram account that the brand will be dropping a new addition its makeup line on July 28: sweetener concealer. What's more, Ariana revealed she's secretly been using the new r.e.m. beauty products for the last year.
The social media post, shared to r.e.m. beauty's official Instagram, features a barefaced Ari showing off the concealer's coverage—applying using r.e.m.'s new dreamcloud blender, which will also be included in the upcoming launch—in a step-by-step tutorial.
"We developed 60 shades of the sweetener concealer including two artistry shades in black and white," Ariana says in the July 27 post. "It's also our first product that features r.e.m essence."
In a press release for the new products, r.e.m describes the new pigmented concealers as saturated and ultra-smooth.
"I like knowing that it's hydrating and nourishing my skin while I'm wearing it," Ariana she added, while noting, "A little goes a long way—the coverage is really impressive."
According to r.e.m. beauty, the concealers are also the first product that is supercharged with the brand's proprietary hydrasmooth essence, hyaluronic acid, ashwagandha, vitamin e, and raspberry leaf extract. The concealers will be sold for $24 each.
This new line marks the singer's latest leap into skincare-infused makeup products, which will also include the magic blurring primer and satin sheets blotting papers.
