Leave It to Beaver’s Tony Dow Dead at 77 After False Death Announcement

Clearing up some sad news.
One day after it was falsely reported that Tony Dow had died, the Leave It to Beaver star has officially passed away at the age of 77, the actor's rep confirmed to E! News.
In a statement on the actor's verified Facebook account, his management team shared that Tony's son Christopher Dow had confirmed his passing, "with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey."
"We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man," the July 27 statement read. "He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best—'It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony.'"
The statement continued, "Words cannot express how much we will all feel his absence, but will cherish the memories he left to each and every one of us."
In the statement, Christopher shared his own thoughts on his father's death,
"Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place, he said. "He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero."
He added, "My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said, 'Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I've never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone.'"
On July 26, Tony's management shared a statement on Facebook announcing "the passing of our beloved Tony." However, later that day, the message was removed and the actors' son clarified that his father was still alive and in hospice.
"He has family and friends surrounding him," Christopher confirmed in a statement to NBC News that day. "He is on hospice and in his last hours. Thank you for keeping us in your prayers during this difficult time."
Before his passing, the Hollywood veteran had been candid about his recent health struggles. In August 2021, he was hospitalized with pneumonia, which his agent Frank Bilotta confirmed on Facebook at the time. Nine months later, Tony and his wife, Lauren Shulkin, put out a joint statement on Facebook revealing the "very sad news" that Tony was battling cancer.
"Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer," the statement read in May. "He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking."
No other details of his disease were shared at the time.
Tony starred as older brother Wally Cleaver on the sitcom, which ran 1957 to 1963. He later admitted he struggled with the fame he garnered as a child.
"There went my life," he recalled to CBS Sunday Morning in January 2022 of landing the part on Leave It to Beaver. "It's sad to be famous at 12 years old or something, and then you grow up and become a real person, and nothing's happened for you."
Tony returned to his iconic role in the 1980s for the TV movie Still the Beaver and sequel series The New Leave It to Beaver, for which he also directed five episodes and wrote one, per NBC News.
He also appeared on General Hospital, Mr. Novak, Never Too Young, Lassie, Love, American Style, Square Pegs and The Love Boat and directed episodes of other beloved series like Harry and the Hendersons, Coach and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
In 2017, Tony celebrated the 60th anniversary of Leave It To Beaver and reflected on his long career in Hollywood.
"It's nice to be remembered any way you can, so I have accomplished that," Dow shared in an interview with the Arizona Republic. "I'm much more appreciative of the show. I was not unappreciative, but I was always a little rebellious."