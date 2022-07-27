Leave It to Beaver’s Tony Dow Dead at 77 After False Death Announcement

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Clearing up some sad news.

One day after it was falsely reported that Tony Dow had died, the Leave It to Beaver star has officially passed away at the age of 77, the actor's rep confirmed to E! News.

In a statement on the actor's verified Facebook account, his management team shared that Tony's son Christopher Dow had confirmed his passing, "with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey."

"We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man," the July 27 statement read. "He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best—'It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony.'"

The statement continued, "Words cannot express how much we will all feel his absence, but will cherish the memories he left to each and every one of us."