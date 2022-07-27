Soccer Star Hope Solo Pleads Guilty to Driving Intoxicated with Her Kids

Watch : Hope Solo Arrested for DWI and Child Abuse

Nearly four months after Hope Solo was arrested for driving while impaired, the former United States Women's National Team goalkeeper has entered a plea.

On July 25, the soccer star, 40, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired while her 2-year-old twins, Lozen and Vittorio Stephens, were asleep in the backseat, Winston-Salem Journal reported, citing the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

Per the outlet, Solo was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer, however, her lawyer, Chris Clifton, said those charges were voluntarily dismissed.

According to the Winston Salem-Journal, Forsyth District Judge Victoria Roemer gave the World Cup champion a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days, which she was given credit for with the time she spent in a rehabilitation facility.

Additionally, the outlet reports that the judge also ordered Solo to pay $2,500 in fines and $600 for the cost of the lab tests. She will also have to undergo a substance abuse assessment, complete all suggested treatments and surrender her driver's license.