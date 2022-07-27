Writer Refuses to Apologize for Message Telling His Fiancée "You're Not the Most Beautiful"

A man's virtual letter to his fiancée has left the internet divided.
Solomon Buchi, a writer and podcast host, defended his stance after a tribute post he made in dedication to his fiancée, Adéọlá Àríkẹ́, caused quite the stir amongst readers.
In his July 24 note to her, Solomon wrote that Adéọlá was "not the most beautiful woman; neither are you the most intelligent woman, but I've chosen to never find perfection in anyone else."
Later in his caption, he added, "Stating that you're not the most beautiful/intelligent might sound like it's not a compliment, yeah? But it's a realistic base for real love."
And while the letter was directed at his fiancée, it caught the attention of thousands, garnering over 28,000 likes on Instagram. Many users on Twitter shared their thoughts with one writing, "Was it even necessary." Another user added, "How can you start a paragraph with ‘you're not the most beautiful woman.'"
Now, he has taken to Instagram with another message on the matter, stating that he won't be saying sorry.
Nobody is getting an apology," he wrote on July 26. "It's actually bold to assume that I owe strangers an apology for what was written to my woman."
He continued, "Let her speak for herself, I hope to hear her thoughts on her podcast on Friday."
Well, Adéọlá has already shared her opinion. She took to her own Instagram on July 26 to note that "the past few days have been intense and interesting," adding, "So, if I was to say @solomon_buchi is not the most handsome or the most intelligent man, would that make us even...?"