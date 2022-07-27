Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Aree Gearhart Welcome First Baby Together

Jack Osbourne has welcomed his fourth child, his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart. See the first photo and find out more info about the couple's newborn.

Jack Osbourne is now a girl dad x 4!

The son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne has welcomed his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart. Jack, 36, announced on Instagram on July 27 that the interior designer gave birth to a baby girl earlier this month.

"I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" the Osbournes star wrote, alongside a photo of the newborn wearing a tan knitted bear outfit and lying on a muslin swaddle blanket. "Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."

Aree, 31, shared a different pic of baby Maple, dressed in a tan smocked onesie, lying on a different blanket, writing, "My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. new level of love unlocked."

Proud grandma Sharon shared Jack's photo of her new granddaughter on her own Instagram. "Ozzy and I are over the [moon]," she wrote. "[Aree] & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt."

Jack, recently known for hosting the Travel Channel series Portals to Hell, is also a father to daughters Pearl Clementine Osbourne, 10, Andy Rose Osbourne, 7, and Minnie Theodora Osbourne, 4, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack and Aree got engaged last December.

He announced her pregnancy in March with an Instagram photo showing himself placing his hand on her baby bump.

Jack's daughters will also soon have a new cousin. His sister Kelly Osbourne, 37, announced in May that she is pregnant with her first child.

