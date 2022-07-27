Leah Remini Hits Back at Her So You Think You Can Dance Critics

Watch : Leah Remini Calls Jennifer Lopez's "Halftime" AMAZING!

So You Think You Can Outwit Leah Remini?

The new So You Think You Can Dance judge shared some words of wisdom with her followers following weeks of criticism from viewers who think she, well, can't dance.

"For the one guy who's like…. 'Why is Leah Remini judging a dance show?'" she said in an Instagram video July 26. "Because I am! I love dancing, and I've been ballroom dancing. I've got my own dance studio, I've been taking ballroom, cha-cha, rumba, jive, I do it all!"

But even if she couldn't dance, would it really matter? As she said, "I'm having a great time, I'm not even there as a dancer, I'm there as somebody who just enjoys dancing."

Plus, the show is testing the contestant's ability to entertain, and "that's what I'm judging," Leah said. "Just let me enjoy it!" In other words, let the woman live!