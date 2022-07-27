Leah Remini Hits Back at Her So You Think You Can Dance Critics

So You Think You Can Outwit Leah Remini?
The new So You Think You Can Dance judge shared some words of wisdom with her followers following weeks of criticism from viewers who think she, well, can't dance.
"For the one guy who's like…. 'Why is Leah Remini judging a dance show?'" she said in an Instagram video July 26. "Because I am! I love dancing, and I've been ballroom dancing. I've got my own dance studio, I've been taking ballroom, cha-cha, rumba, jive, I do it all!"
But even if she couldn't dance, would it really matter? As she said, "I'm having a great time, I'm not even there as a dancer, I'm there as somebody who just enjoys dancing."
Plus, the show is testing the contestant's ability to entertain, and "that's what I'm judging," Leah said. "Just let me enjoy it!" In other words, let the woman live!
For what it's worth, Leah's fellow judges JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss are loving Leah's input. As JoJo previously told E!'s Daily Pop, "She's very educated in art and in entertainment and in Hollywood, and so she brings that knowledge to the panel, which is really nice."
Stephen agreed that she balances out their reviews of each performance, noting that he's normally interested in the technical aspects, but she "knows how to speak to performances that move."
For host Cat Deeley, she's merely enjoying the new energy Leah brings. "You never know quite what's gonna come out of her mouth," the host said, "and I love it and embrace it."
Leah stepped in as a season 17 judge following Matthew Morrison's abrupt departure. The Glee alum was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a contestant, an accusation that he said was "blatantly untrue."
So You Think You Can Dance airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.