Teen Mom's Amber Portwood "Devastated and Heartbroken" After Losing Custody of 4-Year-Old Son

Watch : Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James

Amber Portwood's custody battle with ex Andrew Glennon has come to an end for now.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, a judge granted Andrew's request to relocate and awarded him sole legal and primary physical custody of their 4-year-old son James.

Andrew has been ordered to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion," according to court documents.

In response to the court's decision, Amber released a statement saying she was "devastated and heartbroken" by the outcome.

"I've worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children," the Teen Mom star told E! News. "While I've always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past."

Amber argued that people who've done therapy, taken classes and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes.