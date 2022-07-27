Shakira "Confident That Her Innocence Will Be Proven" as She Rejects Tax Fraud Case Settlement

Watch : Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together

Shakira is continuing to stand her ground amid her legal battle.

The singer, 45, has rejected prosecutors' offer to settle her tax fraud case and is now closer to heading to trial, Reuters reported July 27.

A rep for Shakira told E! News the "Hips Don't Lie" star "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm." The rep then said the Spanish Tax Office "continues to violate her rights" and called the case against her "baseless."

The rep added, "Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

According to Reuters, details of the proposed settlement were not revealed and the court has yet to formally send Shakira to trial or set a date. E! News has reached out to prosecutors for comment but has yet to hear back.