Shakira "Confident That Her Innocence Will Be Proven" as She Rejects Tax Fraud Case Settlement

Shakira is continuing to stand her ground amid her legal battle.
The singer, 45, has rejected prosecutors' offer to settle her tax fraud case and is now closer to heading to trial, Reuters reported July 27.
A rep for Shakira told E! News the "Hips Don't Lie" star "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm." The rep then said the Spanish Tax Office "continues to violate her rights" and called the case against her "baseless."
The rep added, "Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."
According to Reuters, details of the proposed settlement were not revealed and the court has yet to formally send Shakira to trial or set a date. E! News has reached out to prosecutors for comment but has yet to hear back.
In 2018, Spanish prosecutors charged Shakira with tax evasion, accusing the Grammy winner of not paying up to 14.5 million euros (about $14.7 million) in tax income between 2012 and 2014.
The case involves where Shakira resided during this period. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors allege Shakira lived in Spain, where her now-ex Gerard Piqué plays soccer for FC Barcelona, between 2012 and 2014, despite her residence being in the Bahamas. (Shakira was listed as a resident of the Bahamas in the Paradise Papers, an investigation by The Guardian and other news organizations released in 2017 that revealed notable figures who had offshore financial dealings. At the time, Shakira's lawyers told the newspaper Shakira has lived in several places "throughout her professional career and, in every case, has fully met the laws of all the jurisdictions where she has resided.")
A source close to Shakira told E! News in 2018 that she "did not reside in Spain longer than 183 days" between 2012 and 2014 and that she declared herself a tax resident of Spain in 2015.
"As soon as Shakira spent more than 183 days in Spain in a fiscal year," the source said, "she took the initiative to declare herself a tax resident in Spain and pay taxes in this country."
In addition, the source said, "Shakira has already paid the monies that are allegedly deemed owed by the Tax Agency and, therefore, currently owes nothing to the Spanish state."