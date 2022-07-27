Sydney Sweeney Shares Desire to Become a "Young Mom" After Engagement to Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney is ready to take on a new role: parenthood.
The Euphoria star shared that she once reached out to Amy Adams—who she starred alongside in the 2018 HBO series Sharp Objects—for advice on how to navigate both her Emmy-nominated acting career and her dream of having kids.
"I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom, and I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."
The outlet noted that Sydney, 24, did not comment on her relationship status, but The White Lotus star did say that Amy assured her it was possible to strike a happy medium between one's public and private lives.
After all, Amy is pulling from personal experience: she's mom to her 12-year-old daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo, who she welcomed with husband Darren Le Gallo back in 2010.
Sydney's comments come four months after E! News learned that she had gotten engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino back in March. "She and Johnny refer to each other as fiancés," a source exclusively told E! News at the time. "They're very cute and happy together."
While she's excited to start a family of her own in the future, the actress wants to be financially prepared first.
"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."
That need for a safety net has inspired her to take on multiple projects, including a starring role in the latest Spider-Verse origin film Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson. While she kept mum on her the details of her character, Sydney shared that she signed onto the film because she "liked the personal struggles that the character goes through."
But Hollywood, as a whole, has been a bit of an isolating experience.
"I can feel my bubble of who I can talk to and share intimate things with and have relationships shrinking, shrinking, shrinking," Sydney said. "You'll write about this and people won't believe what I say. And that's really, really hard."