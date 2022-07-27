Sydney Sweeney Shares Desire to Become a "Young Mom" After Engagement to Jonathan Davino

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's EMOTIONAL Reaction to 2022 Emmy Nominations

Sydney Sweeney is ready to take on a new role: parenthood.

The Euphoria star shared that she once reached out to Amy Adams—who she starred alongside in the 2018 HBO series Sharp Objects—for advice on how to navigate both her Emmy-nominated acting career and her dream of having kids.

"I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom, and I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."

The outlet noted that Sydney, 24, did not comment on her relationship status, but The White Lotus star did say that Amy assured her it was possible to strike a happy medium between one's public and private lives.

After all, Amy is pulling from personal experience: she's mom to her 12-year-old daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo, who she welcomed with husband Darren Le Gallo back in 2010.