Is Gaten Matarazzo Related to The Princess Diaries’ Heather Matarazzo? See Her Hilarious Response

Forget the upside down—this one is pretty straight forward: Princess Diaries alum Heather Matarazzo is not related to Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.
Due to the actors having the same last name—and making a name for themselves in the same industry, of course—fans have naturally wondered if the two were related. Adding to the confusion, Gaten's mom is also coincidentally named Heather Matarazzo, so the assumption is not truly all that far-fetched.
However, in a TikTok shared by Heather on July 26, the actress made it clear that is not the case. Her video was stitched with another posted by a user asking, "Why is no one talking about this," as he Googled the two stars. And to this, the actress simply shook her head no. In her caption for the clip, Heather also wrote, "I adore #gatenmatarazzo but he is NOT my son."
Following the actress' post, fans couldn't get over the possible connection between Lilly Moscovitz and Dustin Henderson.
"This is beyond iconic," one user wrote. Another commented, "Not gonna lie, I was bummed when I googled the truth after I saw the original TikTok." A third added, "Congrats on your new son!"
@heathermatarazz #duet with @TY i adore #gatenmatarazzo but he is NOT my son. #fyi #strangerthings #fyp ? Kids (From "Stranger Things") - Music Legends
But this isn't the first time a Matarazzo has cleared the air about the family tree. The Stranger Things star also made the distinct difference between the actress and his mom in a 2017 interview with Wired. As Gaten put it, "There's an actress named Heather Matarazzo and everyone's like, ‘Is that his mother?' and I'm like, ‘No.'"
Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.