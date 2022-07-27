Why Reese Witherspoon Says Big Little Lies Fans Will Enjoy New Series Surface

Reese Witherspoon's latest project is reminiscent of another one of her iconic TV shows.
Hot off the release of the film Where the Crawdads Sing, Witherspoon is stepping back into the executive producer's chair for the new Apple TV+ series Surface. Dishing all about the show exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed that the San Francisco-set thriller shares similar vibes to HBO's Big Little Lies.
"It has that kind of Big Little Lies feeling in that it's this really rich, wealthy world, but there's this darkness underneath," Witherspoon told Daily Pop at the Surface premiere on July 26.
But unlike the two-season HBO drama that centered around a group of women in Monterey, California, Surface follows the story of Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Sophie, a woman who attempts to piece her life back together after a memory loss-inducing accident.
"As the show unravels, you realize she's not who she thinks she is, her husband is not who he says he is," Witherspoon added, "and she has a whole other character who's a lover who's like, 'I gotta tell you the truth about your life.'"
With the first three episodes dropping on July 29, the Legally Blonde star teased that fans won't be able to guess what comes next. "It's so good, and you can't even believe the twist at the end," said Witherspoon. "You have to get to the end and you're like, 'Oh my god!'"
Mbatha-Raw mirrored the executive producer's words on the red carpet, saying, "It's juicy, and it really goes to some quite surreal place."
The Loki actress also gushed about working with the Oscar-winning star, telling Daily Pop, "I'm so inspired by Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, her company. They really sort of walk the talk in terms of empowering women."
Check out the full interview above.
The first three episodes of Surface premiere July 29 on Apple TV+.