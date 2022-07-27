Why Reese Witherspoon Says Big Little Lies Fans Will Enjoy New Series Surface

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Talks Unbelievable Twist on "Surface"

Reese Witherspoon's latest project is reminiscent of another one of her iconic TV shows.

Hot off the release of the film Where the Crawdads Sing, Witherspoon is stepping back into the executive producer's chair for the new Apple TV+ series Surface. Dishing all about the show exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed that the San Francisco-set thriller shares similar vibes to HBO's Big Little Lies.

"It has that kind of Big Little Lies feeling in that it's this really rich, wealthy world, but there's this darkness underneath," Witherspoon told Daily Pop at the Surface premiere on July 26.

But unlike the two-season HBO drama that centered around a group of women in Monterey, California, Surface follows the story of Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Sophie, a woman who attempts to piece her life back together after a memory loss-inducing accident.

"As the show unravels, you realize she's not who she thinks she is, her husband is not who he says he is," Witherspoon added, "and she has a whole other character who's a lover who's like, 'I gotta tell you the truth about your life.'"