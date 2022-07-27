Survivor Fans, Meet Your New Favorite Competition Series Snake in the Grass

Trust no one.
After all, doing so as a contestant on USA's new competition series, Snake in the Grass, could mean missing out on $100,000. Set to premiere August 1, the show—best described as an amalgamation of the viral game "Among Us" and Survivor—will drop four players into the wild each week. There, they have 36 hours to figure out which one of them is the "Snake," a.k.a. a mole who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way, all while competing in a series of grueling challenges. At the same time, the Snake will be doing whatever it takes to prevent being identified.
A final showdown takes place in "the Snake Pit," where the contestants must determine who they think the saboteur might be. If the three players can successfully reveal the identity, they win the $100,000. If they get it wrong, the Snake walks away with all the money for themselves.
Leading the players into battle each week will be none other than radio and TV personality, Bobby Bones. And while filming took place in beautiful Costa Rica, the experience was anything but a vacation.
"We'd stay in the jungle 12 hours a day shooting the show, so I had to really like it to commit to it," Bobby explained to E! News. I love how it turned out."
The Snake in the Grass players naturally suffered the most, traversing through what Bobby called "hot, humid, snake-filled areas," but it turns out that some had lots of experience with this sort of thing—namely from appearing on other reality competition shows.
Among those set to make their reality TV return are Survivor's Malcolm Freberg, Naked and Afraid's Jeff Zausch, Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina and more.
Asked which show produced the strongest competitors, Bobby responded, "You have to be really smart to do Naked and Afraid, so I'm gonna say that one."
"Those Survivor guys, though," he continued, "they had a lot of strategy."
Only time will tell who can truly succeed, though.
Snake in the Grass premieres on Monday, August 1 at 11:00 p.m. on USA Network.
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)